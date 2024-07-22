Economic Survey 'cherry-picked', India in most precarious situation: Congress

The Congress has alleged that the Economic Survey released by the Union government on Monday presented a "cherry-picked" view of the economy, and claimed that India is experiencing its "most precarious and difficult" economic situation in many years.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2023-24, along with the statistical appendix, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the need of the hour is a right to apprenticeship, protections for gig workers and unorganised sector workers, minimum wage hikes to Rs 400 per day, an end to "tax terrorism", and an expansion of social-protection schemes like the one for anganwadis (local childcare centres).

"The Economic Survey of 2023-24, released in advance of tomorrow's Budget, must have been a difficult document for the non-biological PM's spin doctors to produce. It does its best to present an 'all is well' rosy picture of the economy. Unfortunately for the PM and for the people of India, the economic situation is so desperate that some harsh facts come through anyway," Ramesh said in a statement.