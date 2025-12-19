ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Rs 1,000-crore betting app probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets belonging to former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actor Sonu Sood, and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with an alleged illegal online betting and money laundering case estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said on Friday.

The attachment, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), also covers properties linked to actor Neha Sharma, the mother of model Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, sources added.

According to officials, the assets attached include properties worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Rs 8.26 lakh linked to Robin Uthappa, Rs 1 crore associated with Sonu Sood, and Rs 59 lakh tied to Mimi Chakraborty.