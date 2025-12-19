ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Rs 1,000-crore betting app probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets belonging to former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actor Sonu Sood, and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with an alleged illegal online betting and money laundering case estimated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore, official sources said on Friday.
The attachment, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), also covers properties linked to actor Neha Sharma, the mother of model Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, sources added.
According to officials, the assets attached include properties worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Rs 8.26 lakh linked to Robin Uthappa, Rs 1 crore associated with Sonu Sood, and Rs 59 lakh tied to Mimi Chakraborty.
Assets of around Rs 1.26 crore related to Neha Sharma, Rs 47 lakh connected to Ankush Hazra, and Rs 2.02 crore linked to Urvashi Rautela’s mother have also been provisionally seized.
Investigators have categorised the attached properties as “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA, alleging that they are connected to illicit funds generated through an illegal betting application identified as 1xBet, which is registered in Curaçao. All the named individuals had been questioned by the ED earlier as part of the ongoing probe, sources said.
The latest action follows earlier attachments in the same investigation. The agency had previously provisionally attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.
The ED said the investigation into the alleged betting network and related money laundering activities is continuing, with further action likely as the probe progresses.
With PTI inputs
