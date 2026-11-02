ED books Subhash Chandra in money laundering case over LIC Housing Finance loans

The ED has registered a money laundering case against Subhash Chandra over suspected loan fraud involving LIC Housing Finance.

The lender’s complaint concerns two loans totalling Rs 980 crore, defaults on which it says caused a Rs 1,322 crore loss.

Investigators are examining accusations that inflated net-worth certificates were used to secure the loans; Chandra’s response is awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against media baron and former Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra in connection with suspected loan fraud that LIC Housing Finance Limited says caused it a loss of Rs 1,322 crore, officials said on Monday.

The agency initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a CBI FIR registered following a complaint from the housing finance company.

The complaint accuses Chandra of furnishing inflated net-worth certificates to help secure two loans worth a combined Rs 980 crore, which subsequently went into default. A response from Chandra was awaited.

One facility, worth Rs 500 crore, was extended to Vasant Sagar Properties Private Limited, with Pan India Infra Projects Private Limited as co-borrower. The second, worth Rs 480 crore, was granted to Digital Subscriber Management and Consultancy Services Private Limited, with Spirit Infra Power and Multi Ventures Private Limited as co-borrower.

According to the complaint, the Vasant Sagar loan was approved for takeover, top-up and business expansion purposes. It was backed by a continuing guarantee executed by Chandra on 28 March 2018.