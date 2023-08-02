ED chargesheets UP-based fraudster in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that a charge sheet has been filed before the Patiala House Court here against an Uttar Pradesh-based fraudster in a cheating and forgery case.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against Sanjay Prakash Rai on the basis of an FIR registered by P.S. Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow East Commissionerate, in the case.

The agency's investigation revealed that Rai duped the general public of a huge amount of money by portraying himself to be close to senior politicians and bureaucrats.

During the course of investigations, the ED conducted search operations at 42 locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghazipur, Pune and Gandhidham.