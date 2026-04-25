ED conducts fresh raids on Raheja Developers in home buyers fraud probe
Searches across Delhi-NCR linked to ‘Raheja Revanta’ project; company denies wrongdoing
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 25 April carried out fresh searches against Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud involving home buyers, officials said.
According to officials, about seven premises across Delhi-NCR were covered in the action. The agency had earlier conducted searches against the company and its promoters in June 2025 in connection with a similar probe.
The latest searches are related to alleged irregularities in the ‘Raheja Revanta’ housing project, including claims of non-delivery of flats to buyers.
Officials said the investigation pertains to alleged fraud involving home buyers, though no further details were immediately disclosed.
Company denies allegations
Raheja Developers denied any wrongdoing, stating that no funds had been diverted.
“The company has invested significantly more than customer collections, as confirmed by a RERA-supervised forensic audit, and no funds have been diverted,” it said in a statement.
The company attributed delays in the project to lack of essential government infrastructure despite payment of EDC/IDC (External Development Charges/Internal Development Charges).
Delay linked to infrastructure gaps
According to the company, possession of the 61-storey project cannot be handed over without critical services such as water supply, electricity, sewerage and firefighting systems.
Raheja Developers has developed multiple housing projects in Delhi-NCR, particularly in Gurugram.
Some of its projects have faced delays in recent years, partly attributed to financial constraints and infrastructure-related issues.
Investigations by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) typically follow allegations of financial irregularities, including diversion of funds or fraud involving investors or buyers.
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