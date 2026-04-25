ED conducts fresh raids on Raheja Developers in home buyers fraud probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 25 April carried out fresh searches against Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud involving home buyers, officials said.

According to officials, about seven premises across Delhi-NCR were covered in the action. The agency had earlier conducted searches against the company and its promoters in June 2025 in connection with a similar probe.

The latest searches are related to alleged irregularities in the ‘Raheja Revanta’ housing project, including claims of non-delivery of flats to buyers.

Officials said the investigation pertains to alleged fraud involving home buyers, though no further details were immediately disclosed.

Company denies allegations

Raheja Developers denied any wrongdoing, stating that no funds had been diverted.