ED could file case on how AAP leaders are breathing: Atishi

AAP on Friday, 5 July lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate saying "the agency could file a case on how the party's leaders are breathing".

These remarks came after the ED on Friday said it seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, "incriminating" documents and digital devices during searches conducted as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants (STPs) by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The raids were launched on 3 July and covered multiple places in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the probe agency said in a statement.

"What the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does, against whom it works, on whose orders it works, is well known. In this country, everyone has seen the ‘washing machine' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, how it works on Ajit Pawar and his entire family when they join the BJP, whether it is a sugar cooperative case or an irrigation scam case, the ED files a closure report in it," Delhi Minister Atishi said in a statement.

The money laundering investigation stems from an FIR of the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch (ACB) against a company named Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd and others alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of 10 STPs at Pappankala, Nilothi (Package 1), Najafgarh, Keshopur (Package 2), Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini (Package 3) and Kondli (Package 4).