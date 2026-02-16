Now, a Rs 184 crore FEMA penalty on NewsClick, editor-in-chief, courtesy ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has imposed a Rs 184 crore penalty under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha, official sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the adjudication order states that the company owning the portal — PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited — has been penalised Rs 120 crore, while Purkayastha faces a separate penalty of Rs 64 crore for alleged violations.

The entities have been found “contravening” FEMA provisions on two counts, including alleged misrepresentation of foreign direct investment (FDI) funds and misdeclaration of services and exports, sources said. Under FEMA procedure, the noticees may challenge the order before the appellate authority in accordance with law.

A response from NewsClick on the development was awaited at the time of filing this report.

The ED had earlier conducted searches at the portal’s premises in the Saidulajab area of the national capital in September 2021 as part of a money laundering probe. The agency has recorded statements of more than 25 people in connection with the case, including that of Purkayastha, officials said.

Separately, the portal and its founder have also been facing proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In October 2023, the Delhi Police Special Cell registered a case alleging that funds received by the organisation were linked to activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and integrity.