ED pastes summons at Vijayan’s residence, seeks appearance on 23 October

The ED pasted a summons outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence, directing him to appear for questioning on 23 October in the CMRL-linked money laundering case.

CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty criticised the move, saying Vijayan was attending a party conference in Kannur and could have been served directly.

Vijayan has approached the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court order directing the registration of a case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday pasted a summons outside the residence of former chief minister and Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, directing him to appear for questioning on 23 October in a money laundering investigation linked to Cochin Mineral and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The summons was issued on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the agency registered a case following a recent FIR by the state police.

An ED official from Kochi visited Vijayan’s residence near Bakery Junction on Saturday and affixed the two-page notice near the entrance. Officials said Vijayan was away and that the step was taken to ensure he received the summons and appeared for questioning.

Senior CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty, who later visited the residence and spoke to staff, criticised the manner in which the notice was served. He said Vijayan was in Kannur for a party conference and was not evading the agency.

According to Sivankutty, Vijayan had travelled from Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha before proceeding to Kannur and was due to return after a two-day meeting. The notice could have been handed to him directly, he said.