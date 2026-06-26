ED widens CMRL-Exalogic probe, Veena Vijayan likely to face fresh questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded its investigation into the alleged CMRL-Exalogic 'masappadi' case, examining whether Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) received undue benefits from the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government while making payments to Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm owned by T. Veena, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The agency's latest line of inquiry comes after Veena underwent more than 10 hours of questioning at the ED's Kochi office on Thursday during the second round of interrogation. Officials are expected to summon her again as the probe progresses.

Investigators are examining whether the consultancy arrangement between CMRL and Exalogic was part of a broader quid pro quo under which the company allegedly received concessions or other benefits during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Veena appeared before the ED after receiving a fresh summons following the Kerala High Court's approval for further investigation into the case. She arrived at the agency's Kochi office at around 9.30 am, accompanied by her husband and Kerala minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.