Jharkhand: ED raids to help BJP set ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ narrative, says JMM

The ruling JMM slammed the BJP-led Centre for ED raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand on 12 November, Tuesday, a day before the first phase of the state polls, alleging that the central agency's action was an attempt to "help the saffron camp establish its Bangladeshi infiltration narrative".

During the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand as well as in West Bengal, in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals, official sources said.

"The ED action, just a day before polling in Jharkhand, is nothing but an attempt to set a wrong narrative and mislead people. It is an attempt to help the saffron camp establish its 'Bangladeshi infiltration' narrative in the elections. The BJP will not be successful in its mission and will get a befitting reply in the elections," Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey told PTI.

Out of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, 43 will go to the polls in the first phase on Wednesday, 13 November.