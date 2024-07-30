New criminal laws impact press freedom, need journalistic exception: Editors Guild

On treason and the reintroduction of sedition

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 [BNS] A. Treason (Section 152), and the re-introduction of 'sedition'

a. The purported removal of the offence punishable under Section 124-A of the IPC, traditionally known as 'sedition', was widely advertised at the time of passing the BNS. The section was put under abeyance by the Supreme Court in 2022, in response to a petition filed by the EGI challenging the law and after recording the Government's submission that it will reconsider the law. It is clear, however, that the removal of Section 124-A is only in letter but not in spirit, as it has been rechristened in the form of Section 152 BNS punishing 'acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India'.

b. Section 152 punishes conduct that 'excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India'. The kind of conduct is 'words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise' or a person who 'indulges in or commits any such act'.

c. Section 124-A IPC punished someone who 'brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law in India' by way of 'words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise', where 'disaffection' included 'disloyalty and all feelings of enmity'.