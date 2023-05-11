Eknath Shinde govt on backfoot after SC verdict

With the Shinde government now legally vacuous while not quite dismissed on those very grounds, it is not just the 16 MLAs but also all those others gravitating towards Shinde who are put in a tight spot morally and politically. The immediate understanding is that this will stem the bleeding that the Uddhav faction has been undergoing in the past months, thus giving him a much needed political lease again.

Uddhav has been criticised for resigning hastily on emotional grounds but the point here is that the Shiv Sena is an emotional party through and through whatever its issues may be. Unlike the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party workers and supporters who look at cold calculations before making their choices at elections or otherwise, the Shiv Sena has always relied on the hearts and sentiments of its supporters. Issues have not mattered per se to its voters but their leaders and any disrespect to them have. Which is why unlike Sharad Pawar who could split the Congress twice and still bounce back on his feet, growing into one of the most prominent leaders in the country, no Shiv Sena leader has been able to survive a break with the party and the Thackerays. Chhagan Bhujbal has had to completely surrender to the Congress and later the NCP for survival and Narayan Rane, who found it far more difficult to play second fiddle, is today in the political wilderness electorally despite being a minister in the Union government.