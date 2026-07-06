El Niño could strain India's power system, widen coal dependence: CREA

New Delhi: India is likely to face greater stress on its power system than any other country during the upcoming El Niño, with weaker renewable energy generation and rising electricity demand for cooling expected to widen the gap between supply and demand, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The analysis, which models the impact of the expected transition from La Niña to El Niño between July 2026 and June 2027, warns that the weather pattern could reduce electricity generation from wind and hydropower while simultaneously driving up demand for air conditioning amid higher temperatures.

According to the report, the additional cooling demand alone could reach 10 terawatt hours (TWh) over the year, equivalent to around a quarter of Delhi's annual electricity consumption.

Combined with lower renewable energy output, India could face a power generation shortfall of nearly 18 TWh, the analysis said.

It warned that the most likely response would be increased coal-fired electricity generation, resulting in an estimated 17 million tonnes of additional carbon dioxide emissions.

"In the most severe scenario, the extra coal generation reaches 24 TWh, roughly half of India's entire increase in coal burn last year," the report said.

El Niño is a recurring climate pattern associated with warmer global temperatures, while La Niña represents its cooler phase.

The report said the expected 2026 El Niño should be viewed as an indication of increasingly frequent extreme weather events linked to climate change, underscoring the need to strengthen the resilience of India's power grid.