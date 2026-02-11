ECI extends Bengal voter roll revision hearings deadline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, 10 February pushed back the deadline for hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, extending the process until 14 February. It also rescheduled the publication of the final voter lists to 28 February. The decision followed a formal appeal from the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), sent on 7 February, which cited unfinished work and requested additional time.

The revision comes against the backdrop of a broader legal confrontation over the exercise, including the personal intervention of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee before the Supreme Court. Banerjee sought permission to appear and argue her own petition challenging aspects of the SIR process, contending that the revision risked disenfranchising legitimate voters and urging that elections be conducted on the basis of existing rolls rather than newly revised lists.

Her appearance on 4 February marked a rare moment in which a sitting chief minister addressed the apex court directly, even as she remained represented by senior counsel, and she alleged that the exercise was being used to exclude rather than correct voter records.

A day before the ECI’s extension announcement, the Supreme Court directed the Commission to lengthen the SIR schedule by at least a week.

In its order dated 9 February, the court observed that reviewing documentation submitted by individuals responding to official notices was likely to require more time than originally anticipated. Echoing submissions made by certain petitioners, the bench directed that electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) be allowed at least one week beyond 14 February to complete their examination of records and reach decisions.

'Since the process of scrutinising documents submitted by affected people in response to notices served on them is likely to take longer than anticipated… we direct that at least one week beyond 14.02.2026 be granted to the EROs/AEROs to complete the scrutiny of the documents and take an appropriate decision,' the order stated.