EC orders suspension of 7 Bengal electoral officers over roll revision lapses

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the West Bengal government to suspend seven assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) for alleged dereliction of duty during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In a communication sent to the office of chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty, the commission directed that the officials be immediately suspended and face departmental disciplinary proceedings.

The seven AEROs named in the order are Sefaur Rahaman (Samserganj, Murshidabad), Nitish Das (Farakka, Murshidabad), Dalia Ray Choudhury (Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri), Murshid Alam (Suti, Murshidabad), Satyajit Das and Joydeep Kundu (Canning Purba, South 24-Parganas), and Debashis Biswas (Debra, West Midnapore). All were associated with the revision exercise.

The latest directive follows earlier action taken by the commission in August 2025, when it ordered the suspension of two electoral registration officers (EROs) and two AEROs after allegations of malpractice in the preparation of electoral rolls were found to be substantiated.