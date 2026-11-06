Election Commission reshuffles duties, puts IT under new oversight

The Election Commission has redistributed responsibilities among senior officials through a work allocation order dated 4 November

IT Director General Seema Khanna will route departmental files through Senior deputy election commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma

The reshuffle follows an earlier dispute over reporting arrangements and scrutiny of the commission’s digital electoral roll systems

The Election Commission has revised the allocation of work among its senior officials, placing the information technology department under the oversight of senior deputy election commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma amid scrutiny of its digital electoral roll systems and earlier disagreements over reporting arrangements.

Under the order issued on 4 November, IT director general Seema Khanna will route her department’s files through Sharma. The reallocation follows the appointment of Prakash Rajpurohit as a deputy election commissioner.

Sharma’s portfolio includes IT, information and communications technology, grievances and the Public Grievance Redressal System. He will also oversee political parties, election expenditure policy, observers and coordination, alongside the North-East-II, East-II and South-II zones.

Senior deputy election commissioner Manish Garg will retain responsibility for election planning, electronic voting machines and electoral database management. His geographical responsibilities include Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in the East-I zone, and Uttar Pradesh in the North-III zone.

Rajpurohit will assist Garg with election planning and also handle delimitation. Deputy election commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu will oversee administration, establishment, electoral rolls and Right to Information matters.

The changes come against the backdrop of questions about access to the commission’s centralised electoral roll infrastructure.