Election of Dalit JNUSU president collective victory of PDA: Akhilesh Yadav

Like the students of JNU, Yadav said, the youths across the country will encourage their families to vote against the BJP due to "unprecedented unemployment", "widespread corruption", "expensive education" and inflation under the party's rule.

He also exhorted the youths to remain vigilant against bogus voting at polling booths.

"Stand firm until the election results are declared and the victory certificate is received," the SP chief said.

"Only with this awareness can votes be protected and positive results achieved in the interest of the public," he said, adding that the "anti-youth BJP" will be defeated by their power.

With the Left panel sweeping the polls, the JNU lived up to its reputation of being a Left bastion. The ABVP gave a neck-and-neck fight and was leading on all four central panel posts in the initial trends.

The United Left panel comprises AISA, Democratic Students' Federation, Students' Federation of India and the All India Students' Federation.