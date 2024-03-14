Electoral bonds data: billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

From steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal to billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, and a lesser-known Future Gaming and Hotel Services were among the prominent buyers of the now-scrapped electoral bonds for making political donations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) put up on its website the data on electoral bonds on Thursday, a day ahead of the Supreme Court-fixed deadline.

Future Gaming, which was probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2022, bought electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,350 crore under two different sets of companies.

Among the known corporates, Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd bought Rs 398 crore worth of bonds, while Sunil Mittal's three companies together purchased a total of Rs 246 crore worth of bonds.

Steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal bought Rs 35 crore worth of bonds in his individual capacity. Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering, which has bagged contracts of several large infrastructure projects, bought bonds worth Rs 966 crore.

While most of the bonds were issued in the name of political parties, the donations made to the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were in the name of 'President, All India Congress Committee' and 'Adhyaksha Samajwadi Party'.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India (SBI), which was the authorised seller of electoral bonds, had shared the data with the poll panel on 12 March. The top court had given the ECI time until 5.00 pm of 15 March to upload the data on its website.