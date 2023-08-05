Elgar case: Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court orders release

Activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, are likely to walk out of jail on Saturday as a special court in Mumbai has issued their release order, a week after they were granted bail by the Supreme Court.

A lawyer linked to the case said the special court hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued their release order on Friday and the accused are likely to walk out of the jail by this evening as their bail formalities before the court have been completed.

The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The apex court on July 28 granted bail to the two accused, noting that the actual involvement of Gonsalves and Ferreira in any terrorist act has not surfaced from any third-party communications.