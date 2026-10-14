Energy ties on agenda as Rubio heads to Mumbai and Jamnagar
India visit comes as Washington’s deadline for penalties targeting buyers of Russian energy approaches
US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar during a 17–22 October tour covering Uzbekistan and India
Talks with Indian officials will focus on strategic ties, regional and global developments, and closer energy cooperation
The visit comes amid tensions over India’s Russian oil purchases, with Washington’s 18 October deadline for related penalties approaching
US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar next week for discussions on energy cooperation, investment and bilateral ties, the State Department has announced.
Rubio’s itinerary, scheduled for 17–22 October, includes Samarkand in Uzbekistan before the two Indian cities. The department described the India leg as his second official visit to the country this year.
He will meet senior Indian government officials to discuss the strategic partnership, regional and international developments, and opportunities to deepen energy cooperation. Meetings with business leaders will focus on commercial investment and economic ties.
The inclusion of Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries’ refining hub, gives the visit an energy dimension. The Gujarat city houses one of the world’s largest refining complexes, although the State Department did not explain the choice of stop.
The India visit comes against the backdrop of differences over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian crude. India has become one of Russia’s largest oil customers since 2022, and those imports have remained a source of friction with Washington.
The announced travel period also spans the 18 October deadline cited for duties under the Graham Act targeting countries that purchase Russian energy.
Before arriving in India, Rubio will attend the C5+1 Ministerial in Samarkand. The diplomatic forum brings together the United States and five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with senior officials from all five countries. According to the State Department, discussions will centre on how cooperation through the forum can support peace and prosperity in the United States and Central Asia.
Rubio will also lead a US commercial delegation comprising more than 200 business leaders, with the visit aimed at expanding economic engagement with the region.
In May, Rubio described India as a “great partner” and identified energy and the Quad as priorities for his visit at the time.
India and the United States characterise their relationship as a comprehensive global strategic partnership, encompassing defence, trade, technology and energy.
With IANS inputs