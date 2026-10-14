Energy ties on agenda as Rubio heads to Mumbai and Jamnagar

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar during a 17–22 October tour covering Uzbekistan and India

Talks with Indian officials will focus on strategic ties, regional and global developments, and closer energy cooperation

The visit comes amid tensions over India’s Russian oil purchases, with Washington’s 18 October deadline for related penalties approaching

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar next week for discussions on energy cooperation, investment and bilateral ties, the State Department has announced.

Rubio’s itinerary, scheduled for 17–22 October, includes Samarkand in Uzbekistan before the two Indian cities. The department described the India leg as his second official visit to the country this year.

He will meet senior Indian government officials to discuss the strategic partnership, regional and international developments, and opportunities to deepen energy cooperation. Meetings with business leaders will focus on commercial investment and economic ties.

The inclusion of Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries’ refining hub, gives the visit an energy dimension. The Gujarat city houses one of the world’s largest refining complexes, although the State Department did not explain the choice of stop.

The India visit comes against the backdrop of differences over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian crude. India has become one of Russia’s largest oil customers since 2022, and those imports have remained a source of friction with Washington.