Ensure people displaced by violence can return home: Congress to Manipur govt

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday, 13 August urged the BJP government in Manipur to ensure that people displaced due to the ethnic violence can return home so that normalcy could be restored in the state.

Singh, the former chief minister, said the opposition was ready to assist the government in the process.

"If there is a government (in the state), it should effectively control the law and order. Even the apex court of the country has said that law and order in Manipur have totally failed and constitutional machinery has collapsed. We only want law and order to be controlled, and people of the state to be allowed to live peacefully and normally," he said.