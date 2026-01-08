Every day a fresh challenge: Congress on Trump's new tariff threat

The Congress on Thursday said India-United States relations are passing through “turbulent times”, warning that every day has become a “fresh challenge” after US President Donald Trump backed a sanctions bill that could impose 500 per cent tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the bilateral relationship is witnessing what he described as a “new abnormal”, despite what he called attempts at appeasement by the Indian leadership.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Trump, is pushing a Bill that will impose vast new sanctions on India for its trade and other ties with Russia. Earlier, Senator Bernie Moreno had introduced a Bill that proposes a 25 per cent tax on American companies that make outsourcing payments,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He added that India’s discomfort had increased as Trump continued to praise Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“There is undoubtedly a ‘new abnormal’ in the bilateral relationship. Every day is a fresh challenge, appeasing posts from the PM notwithstanding,” Ramesh said.

The remarks came after Trump backed a bipartisan sanctions proposal that could authorise the US administration to levy punitive tariffs — as high as 500 per cent — on countries that continue to buy Russian oil, a move aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.