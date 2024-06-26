Excise policy case: Kejriwal gets 3-day CBI custody after agency arrests him

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI's custody for three days after the central agency arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which formally arrested Kejriwal after obtaining permission from the court.

"The CBI's application is allowed for three days. The accused be produced before 7 pm," the judge said.

The application seeking Kejriwal's arrest was moved by the CBI after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court from the Tihar jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a money-laundering case linked to the excise "scam" being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal will remain in the CBI's custody until his custodial interrogation in the corruption case comes to an end, which can go on for a maximum of 15 days.

If he fails to secure bail in both the cases being probed by the CBI and ED, he will go back to judicial custody once his police remand ends in the present case.

The court had, on 19 June, extended Kejriwal's judicial custody in the money-laundering case till 3 July.

In the application seeking the AAP leader's custody, the CBI told the court that he was required to be quizzed for unearthing the larger conspiracy in the matter.

It said Kejriwal was required to be confronted with the other accused and evidence in the case.

Kejriwal claimed innocence before the court.