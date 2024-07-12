Excise policy case: SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 July granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The chief minister, however, will remain in jail because the CBI arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the questions pertaining to legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.

The top court framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by the ED, and said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of 10 May.