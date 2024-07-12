Excise policy case: SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Despite the bail, Kejriwal will remain in custody due to a subsequent arrest by the CBI in a corruption case related to the same excise policy
The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 July granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
The chief minister, however, will remain in jail because the CBI arrested him subsequently in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
A bench of Justices Sanjv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred the questions pertaining to legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench.
The top court framed three questions related to power and policy of arrest by the ED, and said Kejriwal will be released on interim bail in terms of the conditions in the order of 10 May.
The chief minister was arrested on 21 March by the ED in the money laundering case.
Kejriwal was also arrested by the CBI on 26 June in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which has now been scrapped.
