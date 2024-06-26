Excise policy case: Delhi CM withdraws SC plea against stayed bail order

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdrew from the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 26 June his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting an interim stay on the operation of the trial court's bail order in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea, was told by the AAP leader's counsel senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that since the high court has passed a detailed order on 25 June, he would like to file a substantial appeal.

Singhvi informed the bench that new developments were taking place every day and Kejriwal has now been arrested by the CBI.

"We would like to file a substantial appeal to bring on record all relevant details and challenge the 25 June order of the high court in which bail order was finally stayed," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said he has filed the reply to Kejriwal's plea which may be taken on record.

The bench recorded the submission and gave Kejriwal the liberty to file the appeal.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise scam.