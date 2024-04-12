Excise policy 'scam': CBI produces K Kavitha before Delhi court

After the CBI on Thursday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K Kavitha, in the alleged excise policy scam, it produced the jailed leader before a Delhi court on Friday, 12 April.

Kavitha, who is in judicial custody till 23 April in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the ED, was arrested from Jail No-6 in Tihar at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, the CBI sought Kavitha's five-day custody on the grounds that witness statements, retrieved WhatsApp chats, and financial transaction documents related to a land deal have implicated her as a major conspirator in a scheme to pay Rs. 100 crore to the AAP through accused Vijay Nair and others, in exchange for favourable provisions in Delhi's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

The CBI has said that investigation revealed that a liquor businessman of South India met with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 16, 2021, at the Delhi Secretariat to seek support for business under the new Excise Policy for 2021-22.

CM Kejriwal allegedly assured support and said that Kavitha would contact him about funding the AAP.