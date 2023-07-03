Excise policy scam: HC set to pronounce order on Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pass on Monday, July 3, an order on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested for his alleged role in the money laundering case relating to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy.

As per a cause list uploaded on the court’s website this morning, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will pronounce the order on Sisodia’s bail plea at 2:30 PM.

Besides Sisodia, the high court will also pass orders on the bail pleas of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu and Vijay Nair, who are co-accused in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arising from the alleged scam.