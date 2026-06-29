Faizabad Bar Association asks Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao to leave Ayodhya in 3 days
Lawyers also seek CBI probe into alleged donation embezzlement
The Faizabad Bar Association on Monday warned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao to leave Ayodhya within three days, failing which it threatened to blockade the city.
The decision was taken at the association's general body meeting, where members also resolved that no lawyer belonging to the Bar Association would represent the accused arrested in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case.
The association said any member found appearing on behalf of the accused would face disciplinary action, including a fine of Rs 5 lakh and termination of membership.
Lawyers attending the meeting alleged that the reported irregularities in handling temple donations had hurt public sentiment and demanded accountability from those responsible for the temple's administration.
The association also announced that it would move a local court under Section 156(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking directions for the registration of a criminal case against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.
It also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged embezzlement.
Warning of further action, the lawyers said they would organise a blockade of Ayodhya if the three did not leave the city within the stipulated period, preventing entry into the temple town.
Faizabad Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said the alleged embezzlement of temple donations had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees and that members had unanimously agreed not to defend those arrested in the case.
The association also recalled that it had adopted a similar resolution in 2005, declining to represent the accused in the Ram Janmabhoomi terrorist attack case.
The alleged donation embezzlement is currently under investigation, and the allegations have not been adjudicated by a court.