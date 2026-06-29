Faizabad Bar Association asks Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao to leave Ayodhya in 3 days

The Faizabad Bar Association on Monday warned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao to leave Ayodhya within three days, failing which it threatened to blockade the city.

The decision was taken at the association's general body meeting, where members also resolved that no lawyer belonging to the Bar Association would represent the accused arrested in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case.

The association said any member found appearing on behalf of the accused would face disciplinary action, including a fine of Rs 5 lakh and termination of membership.

Lawyers attending the meeting alleged that the reported irregularities in handling temple donations had hurt public sentiment and demanded accountability from those responsible for the temple's administration.

The association also announced that it would move a local court under Section 156(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking directions for the registration of a criminal case against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao.