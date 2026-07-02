Lawyers seek FIR against Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, hold protest in Ayodhya

Lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association on Thursday, 2 July staged a protest march and submitted a complaint to police seeking registration of an FIR against Ram temple trust general-secretary Champat Rai, trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao over allegations of embezzlement of donations received by the temple.

The complaint also names Krishna Mohan, the trustee whose complaint led to the first FIR in the case, as an accused, Faizabad Bar Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said.

The lawyers marched from the court premises to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station, raising slogans and demanding an FIR against the senior trust functionaries as well as a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations.

The protest witnessed heavy police deployment, with officers struggling to control the crowd as it made its way to the police station. Some lawyers alleged they sustained minor injuries during the jostling.

At the police station, several advocates gathered inside the station house officer's office along with media personnel, insisting that a case be registered immediately. Police officials sought to calm the protesters, assuring them that the complaint would be examined and action taken in accordance with the law.