Fali S. Nariman: The judiciary's 'Bhishma-pitamah' minced no words

The judiciary's moral compass, who blended ethicality with intellect, constitutional jurist Fali Sam Nariman will go down in legal history for his pivotal contribution to cases that have shaped India — the 'basic structure' doctrine of his judgement in the Kesavananda Bharati case being just one of them.

Nariman, variously termed Bhishma-pitamah, 'conscience keeper' and 'the man with a giant intellect', died in New Delhi on Wednesday, 21 February. He was 95 years old.

The eminent jurist and author, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan in 2007 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991, was a renowned votary of civil liberties and secularism. He was famously outspoken, a bold voice unhesitatingly taking on the state on a range of issues and articulating his views on the ills plaguing the society at large.