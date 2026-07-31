Families of injured Delhi cops claim outsiders infiltrated Jantar Mantar

Family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the recent Jantar Mantar protest claimed that the student's demonstration had been infiltrated by anti-social elements, who then targeted the policemen with stones, shoes and flowerpots after making sure security arrangements were breached.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, relatives of the injured personnel recounted the events surrounding the clashes and described the injuries suffered by officers deployed to manage the protest.

The wife of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) injured during the violence said her husband, a Delhi Police officer with 33 years of service, had informed her on the morning of the protest that large crowds were moving towards Parliament.

She said she was later informed that he had been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital after the situation turned violent. According to her, her husband told her that some "mischievous elements" had joined the demonstration and that police personnel were attacked with stones, slippers, shoes and flowerpots. She also alleged that protesters broke security barricades erected around Parliament.