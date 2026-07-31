Families of injured Delhi cops claim outsiders infiltrated Jantar Mantar
Relatives claim officers were assaulted with stones, shoes and flowerpots during the protest
Family members of Delhi Police personnel injured during the recent Jantar Mantar protest claimed that the student's demonstration had been infiltrated by anti-social elements, who then targeted the policemen with stones, shoes and flowerpots after making sure security arrangements were breached.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, relatives of the injured personnel recounted the events surrounding the clashes and described the injuries suffered by officers deployed to manage the protest.
The wife of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) injured during the violence said her husband, a Delhi Police officer with 33 years of service, had informed her on the morning of the protest that large crowds were moving towards Parliament.
She said she was later informed that he had been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital after the situation turned violent. According to her, her husband told her that some "mischievous elements" had joined the demonstration and that police personnel were attacked with stones, slippers, shoes and flowerpots. She also alleged that protesters broke security barricades erected around Parliament.
The daughter of another injured officer said her father, a Sub-Inspector, was deployed on the frontline near the protest site. She claimed he had previously expressed concern that the demonstration was no longer confined to students and that anti-social elements had joined the gathering.
Recalling the incident, she alleged that her father was dragged by a violent mob and seriously assaulted near the protest stage on 25 July. She said he remained unconscious for several hours at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital before being discharged later that night.
According to figures shared by authorities, more than 250 police personnel were injured during the 20 July violence. The reported damage included over 110 barricades, more than 300 body protectors, over 350 helmets, more than 50 riot shields and over 20 loudhailers.
The figures also cited damage to handheld metal detectors, an X-ray baggage scanner and more than 25 government vehicles, along with other public property allegedly vandalised during the unrest.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the clashes. An official, comprehensive assessment of the damage has not yet been released.
With IANS inputs