Family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar agrees to post-mortem after week-long standoff

The family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life in Chandigarh on 7 October, has agreed to allow a post-mortem examination, a police official said on Wednesday. The decision ends a week-long impasse over the autopsy, which had been delayed due to the family’s refusal to grant consent.

According to officials, the post-mortem will be conducted soon at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Kumar’s body has been kept since his death.

The development comes a day after the Chandigarh Police moved court seeking directions to Kumar’s family to identify the body for post-mortem purposes.