Family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar agrees to post-mortem after week-long standoff
Authorities are expected to carry out the autopsy shortly
The family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life in Chandigarh on 7 October, has agreed to allow a post-mortem examination, a police official said on Wednesday. The decision ends a week-long impasse over the autopsy, which had been delayed due to the family’s refusal to grant consent.
According to officials, the post-mortem will be conducted soon at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where Kumar’s body has been kept since his death.
The development comes a day after the Chandigarh Police moved court seeking directions to Kumar’s family to identify the body for post-mortem purposes.
Following the plea, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, asking her to respond either in person or through legal counsel by 15 October. The court had stated that, in the absence of a response, it would proceed to decide the matter on merit.
Kumar, 52, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself on 7 October. His family had initially refused to permit the post-mortem, demanding action against senior Haryana police officers named in his purported final note.
In response to the controversy, the Haryana government took action earlier this week by sending Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, who was named in Kumar’s note, on leave. Last week, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, also mentioned in the note, was transferred.
With the family’s consent now secured, authorities are expected to carry out the autopsy shortly to help clarify the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.
