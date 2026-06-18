Family of Indian seafarer killed in US strike demands compensation

The last rites of Shivanand Chaurasia, one of the three Indian seafarers killed in a US military strike on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, were performed on Thursday in his native village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

Chaurasia, who worked as an engine fitter on a tanker operated by a foreign shipping company, was among the three Indian sailors killed when the US struck the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello on 10 June.

His body arrived at Delhi airport from Muscat early on Wednesday morning. It was later flown to Gorakhpur and transported by road to his native Surauli village, where it reached on Wednesday evening.

As the body arrived in the village, scenes of grief unfolded, with Chaurasia's parents, wife and brother breaking down. Local residents gathered in large numbers to pay their respects, while police personnel and administrative officials were deployed to manage the situation and assist the family.

The family demanded an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, a government job for one dependent and "martyr status" for Chaurasia.

In protest, family members initially refused to perform the last rites and did not allow the body to be taken out of the ambulance for nearly three hours.