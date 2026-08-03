'Stop hounding us': Family of teen booked over PM remarks forced to vacate Noida home

The widowed mother of a 15-year-old girl booked over allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has claimed that constant police visits and public attention forced them to leave their rented home in Noida.

Appealing to the authorities and the public to stop targeting her family, the widowed mother said her daughter had apologised for her remarks and that the Prime Minister had publicly forgiven the students involved.

"I am raising my daughter alone. My husband died in an accident in 2019. How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?" she said.

The Class 10 student allegedly made the remarks during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. A Zero FIR was subsequently registered by the Noida Police and later transferred to the Delhi Police.

In a video circulated on August 1, the teenager apologised, describing the incident as her "first and last mistake". She claimed she was influenced by others present at the protest.

"I was at the protest site, and there were many groups abusing PM Modi. They were also instigating others to say these things. I am ashamed of what I said and apologise to the whole nation," she said.

The girl's mother said she and her daughter had shifted to another location after neighbours informed them that police personnel and unidentified people continued to visit their residence.

"Neighbours tell me people are still coming to our house in black vehicles. The UP Police are also still visiting. My daughter studies in Class 10, and I used to teach students. I don't know what our future holds now," she said.