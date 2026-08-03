'Stop hounding us': Family of teen booked over PM remarks forced to vacate Noida home
Mother says police visits and public attention drove family out of rented house; Delhi Police yet to register regular FIR
The widowed mother of a 15-year-old girl booked over allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has claimed that constant police visits and public attention forced them to leave their rented home in Noida.
Appealing to the authorities and the public to stop targeting her family, the widowed mother said her daughter had apologised for her remarks and that the Prime Minister had publicly forgiven the students involved.
"I am raising my daughter alone. My husband died in an accident in 2019. How can we continue living there when people and the police keep coming to our house?" she said.
The Class 10 student allegedly made the remarks during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. A Zero FIR was subsequently registered by the Noida Police and later transferred to the Delhi Police.
In a video circulated on August 1, the teenager apologised, describing the incident as her "first and last mistake". She claimed she was influenced by others present at the protest.
"I was at the protest site, and there were many groups abusing PM Modi. They were also instigating others to say these things. I am ashamed of what I said and apologise to the whole nation," she said.
The girl's mother said she and her daughter had shifted to another location after neighbours informed them that police personnel and unidentified people continued to visit their residence.
"Neighbours tell me people are still coming to our house in black vehicles. The UP Police are also still visiting. My daughter studies in Class 10, and I used to teach students. I don't know what our future holds now," she said.
She also pointed to a discrepancy in the girl's age, saying the Zero FIR incorrectly mentioned her birth year as 1994, while she was actually born in 2011.
"She is just a child. She made a blunder and has apologised. The Prime Minister has also forgiven her. Please forgive her and let us live like everyone else," the mother said.
Questioning why the case was transferred to Delhi, she expressed concern that the family could continue facing harassment if further legal action followed.
While the Zero FIR has been transferred to the Delhi Police, officials said no regular FIR has been registered so far.
Police sources indicated the matter may not proceed further, noting that legal opinion is being sought and the girl's apology would be taken into consideration. However, they said the investigation into allegedly derogatory content targeting constitutional functionaries on social media was continuing.
Separately, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell is probing social media posts allegedly targeting the Prime Minister and other constitutional authorities.
The controversy stems from protests over alleged examination irregularities, during which Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs, including cases related to rioting, attempt to murder and assault on public servants. The Delhi government has said no legal action would be taken against students who protested peacefully and were not involved in violence, while action would continue against those accused of violent acts or with prior criminal records.