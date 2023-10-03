Far-right Republican triggers motion to oust US speaker

What prompted the motion?

Gaetz had threatened to use the "motion to vacate" against McCarthy before. But his decision to deliver on the threats was prompted by the weekend's budget deal, which McCarthy reached with the Democrats, preventing a government shutdown.

Many conservatives within the Republican Party's lawmakers had rejected the budget deal. They refused fresh federal funding without deep spending cuts, as well as opposing additional US support to Ukraine.

Gaetz acknowledged that the motion was unlikely to work. He nevertheless said: "If the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have him. Because one thing I'm at peace with is, when we stand here a week from now, I won't own Kevin McCarthy anymore."

"Bring it on, let's get over it," was McCarthy's response in comments during a TV interview with CBS.