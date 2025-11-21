Faridabad police forms SIT to probe Al-Falah University’s suspected terror links

Faridabad Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the activities of Al Falah University after several of its doctors were arrested in connection with a suspected white-collar terror network operating across multiple states. The move comes even as central and state agencies continue to investigate last week’s car blast in Delhi and the wider module believed to be active in at least three states.

According to officials, the SIT comprises two assistant commissioners of police, an inspector and two sub-inspectors. The team has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the university’s functioning and its alleged role in enabling the operations of the terror network.

“All aspects are being scrutinised,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson said, confirming the formation of the SIT. Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta has directed the team to investigate how the university allegedly emerged as a hub for terrorist activity, as well as to map possible funding channels and the origin of explosives used by the group. Officials are also looking into whether residents of nearby villages had any role in supporting the network.

Police sources said the SIT was set up following a visit by Haryana Director General of Police O.P. Singh, who instructed senior officers to take direct charge of the inquiry at the university.

A key question for investigators is how the suspects were able to use the university premises as a base for years without detection. A separate line of inquiry has been launched to determine the apparent lapses that allowed this to happen, sources added.

Detentions Linked to Investigation

In related developments, agencies have detained a cab driver, a cleric and an Urdu teacher for questioning.