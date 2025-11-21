Faridabad police forms SIT to probe Al-Falah University’s suspected terror links
Officials are also looking into whether residents of nearby villages had any role in supporting the network
Faridabad Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the activities of Al Falah University after several of its doctors were arrested in connection with a suspected white-collar terror network operating across multiple states. The move comes even as central and state agencies continue to investigate last week’s car blast in Delhi and the wider module believed to be active in at least three states.
According to officials, the SIT comprises two assistant commissioners of police, an inspector and two sub-inspectors. The team has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the university’s functioning and its alleged role in enabling the operations of the terror network.
“All aspects are being scrutinised,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson said, confirming the formation of the SIT. Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta has directed the team to investigate how the university allegedly emerged as a hub for terrorist activity, as well as to map possible funding channels and the origin of explosives used by the group. Officials are also looking into whether residents of nearby villages had any role in supporting the network.
Police sources said the SIT was set up following a visit by Haryana Director General of Police O.P. Singh, who instructed senior officers to take direct charge of the inquiry at the university.
A key question for investigators is how the suspects were able to use the university premises as a base for years without detection. A separate line of inquiry has been launched to determine the apparent lapses that allowed this to happen, sources added.
Detentions Linked to Investigation
In related developments, agencies have detained a cab driver, a cleric and an Urdu teacher for questioning.
The cab driver, a native of Palwal district who now lives in Dhauj village, was picked up on Wednesday night. Officers reportedly found a grinding machine and another electric device at his home, both allegedly kept there by Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested university doctors considered central to the investigation. Sources said Dr Ganaie had also used the driver to distribute SIM cards to students and other associates
The driver is believed to have first met Dr Ganaie at the university hospital while seeking treatment for his son’s burn injuries, after which the two remained in contact.
Investigators have also detained a cleric and an Urdu teacher from Ghasera village in Nuh district. They were taken into custody from the Shahi Jama Masjid in Raipur village near Sohna, a mosque frequently visited by Dr Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber responsible for the 10 November blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Officers are examining whether any meetings or discussions connected to the module took place during Dr Umar’s visits.
Relatives of the cleric have denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the mosque lies along a major highway and is visited by people from different parts of the country.
Meanwhile, parents of Al Falah University students are reportedly preparing to stage a protest outside the campus on Saturday, expressing concern over the unfolding investigation and the safety of their children.
With PTI inputs
