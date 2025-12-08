Farmer waiting in queue for fertiliser dies of heart attack in MP's Tikamgarh

A 52-year-old farmer, waiting in a queue to procure fertiliser, on Monday suffered a heart attack and later died in a village in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The incident took place at a warehouse in Badora village and the deceased was identified as Jamuna Kushwaha, they said.

"My brother had been travelling for the past two days from our village Bajrua, about eight kilometres away from the warehouse, to get two bags of urea," deceased Jamuna Kushwaha's younger brother, Chhakki told PTI.

"While standing in a queue and waiting for his turn, he started vomiting and felt dizzy," he said.

Local tehsildar Satendra Gurjar, who was present at the spot, took the farmer to the district hospital in his vehicle, but he died during treatment.