Farmers alarmed as UP receives 25 pc below-normal monsoon rainfall

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25% below-normal rainfall so far this monsoon, raising concerns over soil moisture and crop sowing in the state's rain-fed agricultural regions, particularly in the eastern districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 258.6 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 29, against the normal 342.8 mm, resulting in a seasonal deficit of 25 per cent.

The shortfall has been more severe in East Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 252.8 mm of rainfall against the normal 370.4 mm, a deficit of 32 per cent.

Several districts, including Bhadohi, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, have reported rainfall deficits exceeding 50 per cent.

In contrast, West Uttar Pradesh received 267 mm of rainfall against the normal 304.2 mm, a deficit of 12 per cent, although rainfall has remained uneven across the region. Districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Sambhal recorded excess rainfall, while Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Shamli and Amroha continued to face significant shortfalls.