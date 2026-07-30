Farmers alarmed as UP receives 25 pc below-normal monsoon rainfall
IMD forecasts revival of monsoon in early August after prolonged dry spell, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25% below-normal rainfall so far this monsoon, raising concerns over soil moisture and crop sowing in the state's rain-fed agricultural regions, particularly in the eastern districts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state received 258.6 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 29, against the normal 342.8 mm, resulting in a seasonal deficit of 25 per cent.
The shortfall has been more severe in East Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 252.8 mm of rainfall against the normal 370.4 mm, a deficit of 32 per cent.
Several districts, including Bhadohi, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur, have reported rainfall deficits exceeding 50 per cent.
In contrast, West Uttar Pradesh received 267 mm of rainfall against the normal 304.2 mm, a deficit of 12 per cent, although rainfall has remained uneven across the region. Districts such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Sambhal recorded excess rainfall, while Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Shamli and Amroha continued to face significant shortfalls.
Agriculture experts said July is a crucial period for paddy transplantation and the sowing of crops such as maize, pulses and oilseeds.
"Continued rainfall deficiency, particularly in eastern districts where a large part of cultivation depends on monsoon rains, could affect crop growth, increase dependence on irrigation and raise costs for farmers if the dry spell persists," said Ramendra Kushwaha, in-charge of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Lucknow.
The IMD, however, has forecast a revival of monsoon activity during the first week of August.
It said the deep depression that formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal has moved inland over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining north interior Odisha, shifting the main monsoon activity towards central India.
As a result, rainfall over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, except the northwestern region, is likely to remain subdued for the rest of July.
The weather office said the monsoon trough is expected to shift northwards after the system weakens, bringing a fresh spell of rainfall across the state in early August.
Despite the temporary lull, temperatures are not expected to rise significantly this week because strong surface winds associated with the weather system are likely to keep daytime temperatures in check.