Farmers’ distress ignored by both govt and Opposition, say farm leaders

20 years after the MS Swaminathan Committee recommended the C2+50 per cent formula for procurement, a legally mandated MSP remains elusive

Shortage of fertiliser in the market has created a flourishing black market

Uttar Pradesh has fixed 6.5 million tonnes of paddy for procurement against an estimated production of 21 million tonnes, forcing the farmers to sell at lower prices to traders

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh say they are disillusioned with not only the government’s response to the agrarian crisis but also with Opposition parties failing to raise issues affecting the farming community. Rising costs of cultivation, an acute shortage of fertiliser, inadequate procurement, mounting indebtedness and shrinking rural employment opportunities have caused severe economic distress; the Opposition, however, has also been largely silent on their plight, complained farmer representatives in Lucknow.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Uttar Pradesh has announced district-level demonstrations across the state on 26 November to highlight the worsening agrarian situation and anti-farmer policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers from National Capital Region (NCR) districts will also participate in a protest in New Delhi on that day, they have said.

At the SKM's state council meeting at Laxmi Sehgal Bhawan, P. Krishnaprasad and Dr Ashish Mittal said while farmers are extending support to the campaign against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the opposition have not been responsive enough to farmers' problems.

"Opposition leaders have stopped speaking on issues such as MSP and the shortage of fertilisers,” said Dr Mottal. Nor have the Opposition presented a convincing alternative to the existing agricultural policies. The long-standing demand for a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), said Krishnaprasad has remained unresolved despite two decades of political mobilisation.