Farmer sets himself on fire in Muzaffarnagar, rushed to hospital

A protesting farmer who tried to set himself on fire near a protest site in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday was rushed to a local hospital after the fire was doused in time by fellow agitators.

City magistrate Vikash Kashyap, who visited the hospital, said the farmer, Brijpal, had sustained "minor burn injuries" to his face and was tended to immediately. He said he was told that the farmer had a loan-related problem, which would be addressed soon.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) district president Yogesh Sharma said Brijpal — a native of Jitpur Ghari village of Muzaffarnagar district — tried to die by suicide because he was not finding a solution to his problem sand was worried about getting a notice from Punjab National Bank despite never having taken a loan from it.

Addressing farmers at a gathering in Muzaffarnagar collectorate, BKU leader Naresh Tikait asked supporters to participate in a tractor march on 26 and 27 February to condemn atrocities on their counterparts from Haryana and Punjab.

Hundreds of farmers from across districts staged a dharna at the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar. Tikait later submitted a memorandum of the farmers' demands to the district magistrate, to be sent to the President of India.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, withdrawal of police cases against fellow agitators, justice for the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and a rise in sugarcane prices.