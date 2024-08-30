FBI releases photos of rifle used by Thomas Crooks in failed Trump Assassination bid

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released photographs of the rifle and the backpack used by Thomas Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former US president Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania in July.

The photographs show how the rifle could have been broken down to fit in the SwissGear backpack found at the site from where Crooks had fired eight bullets.

The semi-automatic rifle was an A-15 made by DPMS Panther Arms, a leading manufacturer of these weapons.

"Thomas Crooks' rifle broke down as was likely done for transport and the backpack was recovered onsite," the FBI mentioned in a caption along with the photograph.

The FBI also released a photograph of two improvised explosive devices that were found in the trunk of Crooks'.

The receiver for remote detonation was in the "OFF" position; the devices had several problems in the way they were constructed, the FBI said.

The assassination attempt on the former US President took place on July 13 when he was addressing a Republican campaign rally in Buttler, Pennsylvania.