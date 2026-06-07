Move over FCI, Adani is here

The concentration of grain storage in the hands of Adani Agri Logistics and Leap India Food & Logistics Private Ltd heralds an alarming shift for Indian agriculture, transforming it from a decentralised, largely state-run model into a corporate-run entity.

By cleverly removing the anti-monopoly clause that formed an integral part of the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) silo modernisation programme, the government has awarded 110 of 134 contracts to the two companies to store and manage Rs 16,500 crore worth of grain.

The enormity of this allocation can be understood from the fact that 46.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) out of the total planned storage of 60 LMT will now be handled by Adani and Leap India (known to be financed by powerful private equity funds including the UK-backed Neev Fund and the Danish SGD Fund).

The partnership involves the construction of 200 new steel silos, the bigger hubs connected to railway lines and the smaller ones at procurement centres near farms. The estimated cost of land is between Rs 6,000 and 8,000 crore; the cost of building the silos between Rs 15,000 and 20,000 crore.

While in the short run, the government ‘saves money’ on the price of land acquisition and construction, in the long-term, the PPP model costs the public dearly. The FCI and the government could have completed the project at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore. Under the PPP model, at the rate of Rs 4,000 crore per annum for storage and handling over a 30-year period, the damages are Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

As critics point out, under the garb of ‘modernising’ our food chain, the Modi government is now practically underwriting private profit.

What makes it all the more alarming is that FCI had initially proposed an anti-monopoly clause as a safeguard against precisely such concentration. A crucial document from the PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) files shows the NITI Aayog and the department of economic affairs altered the tender architecture.