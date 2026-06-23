FCRA amendments a blow to NGO freedom, democratic space

The Centre’s amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules mark a concerning escalation in governmental control over non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society groups operating in India. While the official rationale emphasises transparency and accountability, the breadth and depth of these changes suggest a far more restrictive approach that jeopardises the autonomy, diversity and vibrancy of the NGO sector.

As per the gazette notification, a key change is the requirement for NGOs to select their purposes and areas of operation from a narrowly defined, government-prescribed “schedule” of categories. This rigid framework forces organisations into predefined boxes—religious, cultural, social, economic or educational—effectively curtailing their flexibility to innovate or expand their work in response to evolving community needs. Importantly, this bureaucratic rigidity stifles holistic approaches that many NGOs employ to address complex social issues.

Perhaps the most troubling amendment is the explicit exclusion of proselytisation from categories tied to religious education, documentation of faith traditions, and preservation of indigenous beliefs. While combating forced conversions might be a legitimate governmental concern, equating all forms of religious propagation with proselytisation risks criminalising genuine religious expression and cultural continuity. The ambiguous language opens the door to selective enforcement that could target minority faith groups and suppress their religious rights.

Adding to this is the disqualification of foreign nationals (other than those of Indian origin) from acting as “key functionaries” of NGOs in almost all cases. This severely limits the pool of talent, expertise and perspective crucial for NGOs working on transnational or sensitive issues. The government’s provision to allow exceptions at its discretion only deepens the atmosphere of uncertainty and paves the way for arbitrary decisions that undermine fair treatment.

Financial burdens have also increased sharply. NGOs must pay additional fees for each extra state or activity added to their registration, effectively discouraging organizations from expanding or tailoring their work to multiple regions or purposes. A minimum foreign fund spending threshold of Rs 10 lakh over two years further threatens smaller entities and nascent start-ups struggling to scale impact without guaranteed inflows, risking deregistration for lack of spending.

The amendments also introduce intrusive monitoring mechanisms, requiring NGOs to disclose social media accounts and submit detailed activity reports with their annual returns. While transparency is important, such extensive scrutiny over communication channels risks curbing freedom of speech and deterring advocacy work. The outright ban on publishing or broadcasting “news or current affairs” by NGOs is especially worrying, severely limiting their ability to inform the public and hold authorities accountable.