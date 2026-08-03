Fears grow over Centre's plan to reshape Indian Statistical Institute

The Central government is preparing to introduce a controversial Bill in the current session of Parliament that would fundamentally alter the structure and governance of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), drawing sharp opposition from teachers, students, alumni, former directors and staff. Critics argue that the proposed legislation threatens the institute's autonomy, academic excellence and long-standing tradition of providing free education.

Founded in 1931 at Presidency College by renowned statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis before moving to its historic Baranagar campus in Kolkata, the ISI has operated as a registered Society throughout its history. Even after Parliament passed the ISI Act in 1959, granting it the status of an Institute of National Importance, its Society structure remained unchanged.

The new Bill seeks to abolish that model entirely. Instead of being governed by a 33-member council comprising elected representatives alongside government nominees, the institute would be managed by a board of governors largely appointed by the Central government. The director would also become the institute's chief executive officer (CEO), a move critics say reflects a shift towards corporate-style governance.

Teachers and former directors believe the proposal goes far beyond Professor Raghunath Anant Mashelkar's recommendations. Faculty members argued that "the amendment bill deviates significantly from Prof. Mashelkar's recommendations" and instead proposes "a complete structural overhaul" that was never discussed with the ISI Society.

Professor Arijit Bishnu, one of the leading voices opposing the legislation, warned that the draft Bill fails to guarantee that the institute's headquarters will remain in Baranagar. He said, "The 1959 Act clearly states that Kolkata is the headquarters of the ISI. The new Bill makes no such mention."