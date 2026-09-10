15 workers rescued after metal slab collapse at Gandhinagar construction site
Twelve workers remain in hospital but are safe, as rescue teams conduct a thorough search of the site
Fifteen workers were rescued after a large metal slab collapsed at an under-construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, officials said.
The accident occurred at around 9 pm in the Kudasan area while construction work was under way. Twelve of the rescued workers were admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, while three others who escaped major injuries were discharged.
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the site following the collapse and said none of those receiving treatment was in a critical condition.
“According to the report received from the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital Superintendent, all 12 individuals hospitalised are safe, and none are in critical condition,” Sanghavi said.
Personnel from the municipal corporation, district police and administration joined teams from the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force in the rescue operation.
Concrete and metal cutters, along with specialised cranes capable of lifting more than 300 tonnes, were deployed to clear the collapsed structure and debris.
“The site manager and staffing supervisors have stated that no one remains trapped underneath. Nevertheless, as a safety precaution and to avoid taking any chances, senior administrative officers of the state are present on the ground,” Sanghavi said.
“Our teams will thoroughly inspect every corner of the site,” he added.
Officials said rescue personnel were continuing to examine the site and remove debris to confirm that no workers remained trapped.
With IANS inputs