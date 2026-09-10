15 workers rescued after metal slab collapse at Gandhinagar construction site

Fifteen workers were rescued after a large metal slab collapsed at an under-construction site in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Wednesday night, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 9 pm in the Kudasan area while construction work was under way. Twelve of the rescued workers were admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, while three others who escaped major injuries were discharged.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the site following the collapse and said none of those receiving treatment was in a critical condition.

“According to the report received from the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital Superintendent, all 12 individuals hospitalised are safe, and none are in critical condition,” Sanghavi said.