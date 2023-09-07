Fifth leopard captured on Tirumala temple walkway

Forest personnel on Thursday captured another leopard on a pedestrian walkway from the Alipiri footpath route to the Tirumala temple.

The big cat was trapped in a cage early Thursday near Seven Miles.

With this the number of leopards caught in the last two months has gone up to five.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials, the leopard was seen on CCTV camera near Narasimha Swamy Temple along the walkway and a cage was set up to capture it.

The forest officials later shifted the wild cat to SV Zoo Tirupati.

On August 11, a six-year-old girl Lakshitha (6) was attacked by a leopard while she was walking to Tirumala along the Alipiri footpath.