Fighter jets scrambled after flydubai emergency, but did not have to act: Israeli envoy

Fighter jets were scrambled after emergency signals from the flydubai flight.

Israeli passengers and crew helped regain control of the aircraft, Azar said.

The flight landed safely in Saudi Arabia after diverting from its route.

Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar said on Thursday that fighter jets were scrambled after a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight sent emergency signals following an alleged attempt by its co-pilot to crash the aircraft, but they did not have to intervene as the plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Azar praised Indian captain Smit Machchhar, saying that despite being attacked, he was able to open the cockpit door and call for assistance because of his "resourcefulness, courage and resolve".

Machchhar allegedly foiled the co-pilot's attempt to crash the flight, drawing appreciation from several quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Azar said three Israeli passengers on board rushed to the cockpit, subdued the alleged attacker, helped take preliminary control of the aircraft and called a doctor to treat the injured captain.

"In addition to that, there were two additional pilots on the flight... that few seconds after the Israelis entered the cabin... were able to take control of the flight and actually get it to fly safely and land in Saudi Arabia," Azar said.

"So, we had here people, first of all, the Indian captain who has been really admired in Israel, both by the Prime Minister, the President, the head of the Parliament and the entire Israeli people for what he did. He saved so many lives," he said.

"And, thanks to the assistance of the Israelis and the crew members and the pilots, 'we had a situation that from almost a secure crash of the plane, we had a secure landing and the saving of nearly 180 people'," Azar added.