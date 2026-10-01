Fighter jets scrambled after flydubai emergency, but did not have to act: Israeli envoy
Reuven Azar says Indian captain Smit Machchhar and Israeli passengers helped regain control of Tel Aviv-bound flight after alleged attack by co-pilot
Fighter jets were scrambled after emergency signals from the flydubai flight.
Israeli passengers and crew helped regain control of the aircraft, Azar said.
The flight landed safely in Saudi Arabia after diverting from its route.
Israeli envoy to India Reuven Azar said on Thursday that fighter jets were scrambled after a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight sent emergency signals following an alleged attempt by its co-pilot to crash the aircraft, but they did not have to intervene as the plane landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Azar praised Indian captain Smit Machchhar, saying that despite being attacked, he was able to open the cockpit door and call for assistance because of his "resourcefulness, courage and resolve".
Machchhar allegedly foiled the co-pilot's attempt to crash the flight, drawing appreciation from several quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Azar said three Israeli passengers on board rushed to the cockpit, subdued the alleged attacker, helped take preliminary control of the aircraft and called a doctor to treat the injured captain.
"In addition to that, there were two additional pilots on the flight... that few seconds after the Israelis entered the cabin... were able to take control of the flight and actually get it to fly safely and land in Saudi Arabia," Azar said.
"So, we had here people, first of all, the Indian captain who has been really admired in Israel, both by the Prime Minister, the President, the head of the Parliament and the entire Israeli people for what he did. He saved so many lives," he said.
"And, thanks to the assistance of the Israelis and the crew members and the pilots, 'we had a situation that from almost a secure crash of the plane, we had a secure landing and the saving of nearly 180 people'," Azar added.
The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk. It was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
Asked about Israel's response to the emergency alerts, Azar said Israel's small size meant that a jet could penetrate its airspace quickly and potentially crash into a building, civilians or an installation.
"And therefore, both are civil aviation authorities, our air force and even our political echelons had been immediately called to alert," he said.
He said authorities had "assessed the situation" and that, had the pilot, crew and passengers not regained control of the aircraft, the Israeli prime minister might have had to decide what action to take.
"Of course, immediately fighter jets were called into the air and fortunately, they didn't have to take action," Azar said.
On the injured captain, Azar said he was stabilised on board by an Israeli doctor but was subsequently being treated by Saudi authorities after the aircraft landed.
"He was stabilised on the plane by an Israeli doctor. But immediately after the plane landed in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian authorities are taking care of him," the envoy said.
Asked about the possible motive behind the alleged attack, Azar said the investigation was at an early stage.
"We are in a very preliminary stage. I think that following the investigation of the attacker, we'll be able to learn more."
He added that the timing was sensitive, saying, "There's no doubt that the timing was very sensitive, you know. We are only a few weeks before an election in Israel. We are in a situation in which we are going to commemorate the 7th of October, the beginning of next week."