FIR lodged against AMU students for marching in support of Hamas

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against four students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for taking out a march in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Besides the four students who have been named, a case has also been registered against several unidentified people.

The students who have been named in the FIR are Khalid, Kamran, Naved Choudhary, and Aatif.

The case was lodged on Monday night, 9 October after a video of the march, with students chanting slogans in support of Palestine, went viral on social media.

The FIR mentioned that the march was taken out without permission.

Aligarh SP (City) Mrigank Pathak said that they received a tip-off about the students' protest inside the AMU campus over an international issue without prior permission.