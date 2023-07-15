FIR lodged against popular Manipuri singer for song calling for a Kuki massacre

The Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) has filed an FIR against popular singer Jayenta Loukrakpam alias Tapta for his “controversial song” that led to a major row in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

According to ZSF, the song's lyrics called for the massacre of the Kukis.

The FIR, filed by ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing at the Churachandpur police station, accused the singer of promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and more.

The complaint claimed that Loukrakpam's actions are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and that his songs are defamatory and promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.