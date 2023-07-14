SC agrees to hear Manipur govt’s plea challenging lift on internet ban

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine on July 17 the plea filed by the Manipur government against the state high court’s direction to lift the ban on the internet.

A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to post the matter on Monday after advocate Kanu Agarwal mentioned the state government’s plea for urgent listing.

On July 7, the Manipur High Court had directed to lift the ban on providing internet through Internet Lease Line (ILL) across the state after ensuring that all the stakeholders have complied with the safeguards given by the Expert Committee, constituted earlier by the court.

Some of the safeguards stipulated by the Expert Committee for internet access to be restored include limiting the speed to 10MBPS, securing undertakings from intended users that they will not indulge anything illegal, and subjecting the users to “physical monitoring by the concerned authority/officials.”